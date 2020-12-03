Whiskey Myers’ John Jeffers & Wife Hope Welcome Baby Boy

Well a big ol' congratulations our pal, and Whiskey Myers guitarist, John Jeffers and wife Hope. The couple welcomed their son Jag Wilder Jeffers on Sunday, November 22nd. Jag arrived at 3:13 pm and measured 20 inched long and weighed in at 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"My wife Hope and I are blessed to say we are pregnant," John told PEOPLE in May. "This is an answered prayer during one of the most uncertain times, not only in the music industry but throughout the world. My new job consists of holding her hair back during morning sickness, Taco Bell runs and major decision making between chocolate pudding or chocolate ice cream. God truly does work in mysterious ways!"

Just over a year ago Jag's dad and his band Whiskey Myers' released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

Welcome to the world, Jag Wilder. Your daddy is a rock star.

We've got all your favorite Texas and Red Dirt 24/7 streaming through our Radio Texas, LIVE! app. Click here to download now for IOS or here for ANDROID.

And be sure to check out my new podcast on iTunes or Spotify by searching “Buddy Logan's Aircheck." Don't use iTunes or Spotify? We’re also available everywhere else fine podcasts are found.