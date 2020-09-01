At this point we're all pretty much just sitting around waiting for every concert we want to see this year to be cancelled due to COVID. Yesterday, Whiskey Myers took the waiting out of it, and simultaneously opened the door for fans to get their refunds, by officially canceling every show in 2020.

That's the bad news. There is good news, though.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Along with the cancellation/postponement they announced forty US dates for 2021. They'll be playing across the country with stops in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Texas, and many more states. And remember this is just the first announcement for next year, more dates are sure to be added.

No one ever wants to cancel shows, and there's never a good time to cancel a tour, but all things considered you can't help but be a little bit happy for the guys and their growing families. As far as timing goes, the cancellation will probably be most welcomed for the guys this fall and winter.

If you haven't hear the Whiskey Myers family is growing, to say the least. Lead singer Cody Cannon and his wife Haley announced they are expecting their first child in early 2021. Back in May John Jeffers and his wife Hope announced that they are expecting their first child come December. And the band's long-time friend/tour manager, Chris Alexander and his wife are also expecting this winter.

In 2019, Whiskey Myers' released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers -- and knocked the world back on its butt. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.