Will Lubbock Vote To Make Abortion Illegal? They Vote Saturday

A wave of anti-abortion bills has been sweeping through the Texas Senate as of late and many small Texas towns are seeking to become "sanctuary cities for the unborn."

And now, a "not so small" West Texas town is voting on Saturday to make abortion illegal within Lubbock city limits. If it were to pass, there'd be no access to abortion, even in cases of rape or incest.

Lubbock citizens will officially vote on the issue (Proposition A) Saturday, May 1. Although, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that over 26,000 citizens of Lubbock have already cast an early vote.

If the measure passes, not only would abortion still be illegal in cases of rape or incest, but would even allow the family of someone who has had an abortion to file a suit against abortion providers, as well as anyone who helped the person get an abortion. This would even include someone who drove them to a clinic to have the procedure.

A similar proposition was considered in at least a couple of our East Texas cities--Waskom and Carthage.

Waskom was the first small Texas city to pass a similar ordinance. However, in Carthage, it was voted down as being "unconstitutional."

The proposition wouldn't be enforced by the federal government unless Roe v. Wade was overturned in the highest court of the land--the U.S. Supreme Court.

Perhaps these waves of anti-abortion propositions at the local level are in preparation for a bigger fight at higher levels of government--particularly now that the U.S. Supreme Court leans a bit more conservative.

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't be surprised to see an attempt to challenge Roe v. Wade in the not too distant future.

