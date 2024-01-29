Hot Topic: Will Disposable Vapes Be Banned in Texas?

A story shared by author Craig Munro on Metro regarding disposable nicotine vape devices and the plan to ban them in the UK has some Texans wondering if they'll be banned here, too.

The discussion around nicotine vape devices is ongoing with strong opinions regarding their safety compared to cigarettes and whether or not the variety of fruity and dessert-inspired flavors is causing young people to take up the habit in Texas. I've certainly heard people in Longview and Tyler, Texas talking about it.

Some say that vape devices are a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. Others, including some people one might consider to be 'experts' in this regard, say that because the data isn't in as to the long-term effects of vape use we cannot be fully sure. There are many articles about this issue online, for sure.

But do we think that vape devices will ever be completely BANNED in the state of Texas?

Get our free mobile app

It may seem a strange subject to consider, given the fact that cigarettes aren't banned (yet, at least.) Although there is discussion about whether the Biden administration is seeking to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes. So, it may not be too far-fetched of a subject to consider.

Author Craig Munro reports in his Metro story that "Disposable vapes are set to be banned across the UK by the end of this year under new plans to be announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak."

Have you heard this?

So, why do "the UK, Scottish, and Welsh Governments intend to introduce legislation to outlaw the products?"

The report says the decision is because of the concern over potential risks to the health of kids, as well as the negative impact the device could have on the environment.

While we haven't heard about any pending legislation in Texas regarding banning vapes, there have been measures taken to make them less attractive to kids. If you'll recall, a new law went into effect in 2024 that has banned images of fruit or juice on vape packaging.

In my opinion, vapes may be helpful to smokers who are seeking to quit. Some say that vape pens may only serve to increase the nicotine intake of some smokers who vape but continue to smoke at the same time.

What say you? I'd love your thoughts at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Help Police and These 26 Texas Families Find Their Kids Who Missed Christmas in 2023 Help these 26 Texas families, and 3 East Texas families, who are looking for their missing teens. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children