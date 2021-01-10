Winter Storm Warning Issued For Much Of East Texas

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Snow accumulation of up to 3" to 4" will be possible in parts of East Texas tonight and into Monday morning.

It's been a while since East Texas has seen measurable snowfall but that appears to be changing later this afternoon. A major low pressure system is moving across the Lone Star State. Much of the precipitation will start off as rain, but as the system moves to the east, the colder air in the upper atmosphere will change those rain drops to snow flakes.

The National Weather Service offices in Ft. Worth and Shreveport have issued the following advisories:

Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Storm Warning

National Weather Service

A Winter Weather Advisory includes snow accumulation up to 2 inches possible.

A Winter Storm Warning includes snow accumulation of 2" to 4" expected across the area. That doesn't mean everyone will see those amounts, some will and some could see more.

National Weather Service

KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto and Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk have declared Sunday afternoon into Monday morning a 'First Alert Weather Day'. With the snow and near freezing temperatures comes the potential of hazardous travel conditions. Elevated roadways and bridges could ice over and could pose a danger to travelers. In winter weather conditions like these please slow down, maintain your speed, and do not slam on your brakes. It would also be wise to have some essentials with you too in case you do become stuck out in the weather - gloves, jacket, blanket, snacks, water and a charged cell phone.

When it comes to school Monday morning, if East Texas school districts cancel or delay the start of classes we'll update you here online and through our app, download it for free from your app store.