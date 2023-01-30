Portions Of East Texas Are Under A Winter Storm Warning Thru Wednesday
Without a doubt, it's been pretty dreary around Tyler, Longview and Jacksonville, Texas the past few days, and judging from the extended forecast it looks like the sun will remain behind the clouds through at least Thursday and it may reveal itself again sometime Friday.
Until then, the northwestern and western portions of East Texas may have to deal with the potential of some winter weather in the form of freezing rain and drizzle. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through Wednesday morning for this area.
Thanks to the cold front that moved in Sunday afternoon, KTLV 7 Meteorologist Katie Vossler says East Texas will be experiencing freezing or near-freezing temperatures through Wednesday. Along with the freezing temperatures, there's a chance of rain, drizzle and fog. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 a.m. Wednesday:
- Anderson
- Henderson
- Smith
- Van Zandt
- Rains
- Wood
- Upshur
- Hopkins
- Franklin
- Delta
- Titus
- Camp
- Morris
A WINTER STORM WARNING means forecasters are confident that a winter storm can cause a significant impact on life and travel. The biggest threat with this storm is the potential of ice accumulation of a quarter- to half-inch thick on exposed surfaces.
Travel in these areas could be impacted, especially bridges and overpasses during the overnight and morning hours when temperatures are at or below freezing. If you are traveling westward over the next couple of days, exercise caution while on the road and be aware of elevated roadways and reduce your speed.
