With A Handsome Look Like That, Soto Won’t Be Homeless For Long
Alright now, if you're looking for a cuddler, you need to head on down to the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and meet up with Soto.
If you're looking for a companion that has a little bit of protector swagger to him, then Soto is your man. He is about eight months old and weighs around seventy pounds. After meeting him though you'll quickly learn that he's shy and loves to give affection.
Soto has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's Executive Director, feels that Soto would thrive as a member of an active family with older children because of his size.
Soto will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For additional information on adopting Soto call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.