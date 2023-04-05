WOW! Take a Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Mall in Dallas, TX

Abandoned since '19, Valley View Mall in Dallas, TX, aside from apparent graffiti artists, and a 2-alarm fire in February, has been empty for half-a-decade. How about we take a look inside this once legendary North Texas mall?

Malls were the center of life. Through the '80s and '90s they were the place to shop, browse and just be. Unfortunately for us mall-lovers, these once prominent hangouts and monuments to consumerism and Orange Julius's have been relegated to the shadows of the communities that they once proudly served.

Take Valley View Mall in Dallas. YouTubers at Abandoned Dallas got to give residents and unprecedented look into the shops and food court that so many residents grew up in. And when you see things you recognize it sure is special... and sad.

Originally developed in 1973, the mall flourished and expanded during the 1980s, but began to encounter financial difficulties by the 1990s. Bloomingdale's closed its location in 1990, which triggered a court battle with the mall's then-owner, LaSalle Street Fund, when Montgomery Ward attempted to acquire the anchor space once occupied by Bloomingdale's, which resulted in the space remaining empty until JCPenney opened there in 1996. - Wikipedia.

And now demolition is officially underway. On February 11, 2023, the former Valley View Mall caught fire, the cause of the fire is still being investigated but it was fortunately extinguished after around 50 firefighters responded to the fire.

As one of Dallas' most iconic malls is set to be completely removed from the face of the earth let's take a look at what remains, thanks to YouTubers at Abandoned Dallas.

