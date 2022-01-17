You And 15 Friends Can Rent This Beautiful Lake Front Villa For $34 Each

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to inflation a lot of us are watching our budgets a little more closely these days, but that doesn't mean we can't splurge on ourselves every now and again. When you get a group of your friends together to go in on renting this house or - excuse me - villa, it's really not that bad.

A short drive from Tyler and Longview is the Lake Front Villa. Sitting on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett, it's the perfect place for an upscale weekend getaway or a girl's getaway weekend. There are quite a few things to do at the villa, including swimming, kayaking, billiards, a mini-basketball court and other games.

The pictures doesn’t do the house any justice. I couldn’t have picked a better house to celebrate my birthday. - a review comment from Chantel

This place rents out at $538 a night, but when you split that between 15 of your friends because the max capacity is 16 guests, it comes out to be about $34 a night. When you stay for a couple of nights, that's pretty affordable in a place that has spectacular views all around, including Lake Ray Hubbard.

Where are you going to sleep?

This place has six bedrooms and can sleep up to 16 people. Every bed size imaginable is available in this place. From king to queen to twin and sofa beds, you're definitely going to find a place to crash your head after a full day by the pool or on the lake or the court.

A very beautiful house nice and spacious nice view on the lake everything about this house is breath taken. - a review comment from Sharon

You'll feel like you're in a luxurious hotel when you walk into this place thanks to its huge grand living room that opens up to the second floor. Whip up a meal in the grand kitchen by letting that inner chef in your out or have dinner brought in. No matter what you do there are plenty of dining areas to eat in, three to be exact.

Are there any extra or hidden charges?

Well, as with anything there are some extra fees. If you plan on using the heated jacuzzi, there will be an extra charge and if you plan on bringing a pet, you'll incur an additional charge there too.

I can see Lake Front Villa being the perfect place for a bachelorette get-together the weekend before the big wedding day.

