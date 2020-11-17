You can Have Turkey for Dessert this Thanksgiving

Thanks to house of 31 flavors, Baskin Robbins, you could enjoy a bowl of turkey after your plate of turkey this Thanksgiving. You can order a turkey ice cream cake for your Thanksgiving festivities.

Head over to baskinrobbins.com for all the details but here's a quick run down of the turkey ice cream cake. It is shaped just like your Thanksgiving turkey. The body is made of your favorite ice cream flavor with legs made of sugar cones. It is big enough to serve 16 people.

The selection of ice cream flavors is pretty robust, too. Cookies N Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Very Berry Strawberry or any other favorite flavor can used for the body. For the lucky two that can grab a leg, they'll enjoy the sugar cone with the flavor of choice inside.

It'll run you $38.99 and will need to be ordered about 48 hours in advance. Of course, if this particular custom cake doesn't suite your fancy, there are plenty of other custom ice cream cake options to choose from that can also be customized with a special message.

This is the perfect addition to your normal Thanksgiving meal of turkey, ham, dressing, green bean casserole and rolls. It'll make watching a Cowboys loss much easier, too.

Check out all the details and order one at baskinrobbins.com.