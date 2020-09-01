You Can Rent an Entire Island in Italy for $42 a Night

Pack your bags, quick we are going on an epic vacation that won't make our bank account go into the negatives! Italy for a few weeks anyone? Want to head out to Italy to enjoy the beautiful outskirts of Venice? Specifically, an island getaway surrounded by the Venice Lagoon? If so, this Airbnb listing is for you.

You can rent out the entire Island Falconera, for $309 a night on Airbnb. The listing does claim that you can comfortably fit up to16 guests, so basically an easy $42 a night per person. If you want to make this more of a lovers getaway the kind host Miss Anna can drop the price to $105 per night where you stay in a wing of the house.

The listing looks epic, "Welcome to Valle Falconera, a private island located next to Cavallino-Treporti, in the venetian lagoon. The location of this place, very close to Venice and surrounded by fauna and flora makes it a unique choice. For sure a different experience!" Book your getaway by clicking here.