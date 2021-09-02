We have had lots of fun looking at the photos submitted for the contest we put together with our friends at Whataburger. It was pretty simple to enter, all we asked for was a picture of you dressed in everything you own supporting your favorite football team. This could be a high-school team, college team, or NFL but we suggested you go all out in your photo. There are some tremendous prizes up for grabs thanks to Whataburger so it was fun to see all of the people supporting their team while trying to win the contest.

The prizes include gift cards to Whataburger, we have branded Whataburger coolers, Yeti tumblers, wireless speakers, sunglasses, and more. But with all of these amazing prizes up for grabs we need your help deciding who is the most deserving.

You Decide Who Wins the Grand Prize

As you scroll down you will see the photos of people showing off their team pride and we want you to decide who should take home the grand prize. There is no wrong answer, just whoever you think did the best to support their team should get your vote.

We Have Prizes for More Than Just the Grand Prize Winner

Every vote counts in this contest as we have prizes for some of the runner up contestants as well as the grand prize winner. So, please let your friends know they need to help us decide who the winner should be. It's a tough decision, just look at the photos submitted below.

You Decide Who Was the Best at Showing Off Their Team Pride The prizes include gift cards to Whataburger, we have branded Whataburger coolers, Yeti tumblers, wireless speakers, sunglasses, and more. Vote in the poll below!

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.

These Tyler Restaurants Pile On the Toppings for Yummy Nachos If you're looking for nachos near Tyler here are some fantastic options.