You Might Want to Buy This 25 Bedroom Texas Home That’s Under $250K Now

Listen, I'm not here to sell you on this home, so I'm gonna shoot you straight, this looks like a helluva deal. A 25 bedroom home outside of College Station, TX can be yours for under $250,000. Buy it today!

INVESTORS DREAM! Property is in the middle of a residential neighborhood and walking distance from the high school. City prefers residential. Perfect for a multi family unit development. H-E-B and Walmart within a mile.

It's located in Rockdale which is about 40 miles outside of College Station, so you could buy it and rent it out to college kids. Or stay there yourself and sleep in a different room every night for almost a full month... and then start over.

Guys, it looks like it needs work, but don't we all? Ok, don't buy it. I'm calling my wife and we're going to put an offer in on it immediately.

It does look more like an elementary school than a single family home, but it's priced better than most single family homes. Maybe team up with Ben Stiller and finally launch The Center for Kids Who Can't Read Good. I bet Owen Wilson shows up for the ribbon cutting.

The ideas are endless. I think I want this house. At nearly 12,000 square feet with 25 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms you'll be able to make all your wildest dreams come true, and on a budget.

From Zillow: "INVESTORS DREAM! Property is in the middle of a residential neighborhood and walking distance from the high school. City prefers residential. Perfect for a multi family unit development. H-E-B and Walmart within a mile."

Check it out:

You Might Want to Buy This 25 Bedroom Home That's Under $250K Now Load up the kids, honey! We're moving to Rockdale, TX.