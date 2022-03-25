Mmmm...sushi. That sounds really good right about now.

If you'd told me ten years ago that someday I would ADORE sushi I would've

a) laughed at the absurdity

b) gone to a fish fry and ask them to please fry the fish even longer just to prove you wrong, or...

c) wonder what was going to happen to me to make me lose my ever-loving mind to the point where I would find it reasonable to eat raw fish.

But here I am. LOL. Yep, I LOVE sushi. (Except eel. Can't bring myself to eat eel.) But ANYWAY.

And honestly I was surprised to see so many of us East Texans, who once thought we'd NEVER like sushi, falling in absolute culinary love with this Japanese classic.

Not only is it delicious, it's often presented in such a stunningly gorgeous way, it's more like edible art than anything else.

On top of that, there's something super satisfying about learning to use chopsticks. It took me awhile, but it's just one more thing that makes it such a unique experience. Plus, let's be honest: it's fun to watch other people attempt to use chopsticks for the first time. It adds a little comedy to dinnertime.

(Hey, that was once me so I've earned the chuckle.)

So, what about you? Are you a sushi fan yet? If not, are you ready to try it? If so, here are nine spots in Tyler that are recommended by our fellow East Texans:

"OK, but what if my dog wants sushi too," you ask? Well, let's see if any of these spots made the list of the best places to dine in Tyler where dogs are welcome, shall we?

Sometimes though, we just want comfort food--ya know, the kind of meal your Grandma might prepare for you?

