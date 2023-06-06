Since most of those reading this, to begin with, are likely from the East Texas area, it's interesting to see what people google the most online regarding questions about Tyler, Texas.

Of course, that would apply to any of our East Texas cities.

It's fascinating to even speculate about what the most googled questions might be. And in reality, even those from our East Texas area likely google questions about where we live fairly regularly. I know I do.

What questions have you personally googled about Tyler, Texas?

For me, I've googled things like:

"Where is the best place for chicken spaghetti in Tyler, Texas?"

"Is Costco going to build a location in Tyler, Texas?"

OR...

"Why the heck don't we have a Taco Casa in Tyler, Texas?"

(Yes, most of my questions revolve around food, but hey...I embrace it.)

Meanwhile, people from other places may google things like:

"What is the average salary in Tyler, Texas?

"Is Tyler, Texas a good place to live?"

"What is the median home price in Tyler, Texas?"

According to the data, what are the most googled questions about Tyler, Texas?

OK, enough speculating. Let's take a look at the actual data and see what questions are ACTUALLY being asked the most when it comes to Tyler.

Some of these may surprise you. Others? Maybe not. Either way, there's something about reading the questions (and some of the answers to the questions) that somehow can potentially give us a different perspective about Tyler. And I don't know about you, but I learned some interesting things about the City of Roses.

OK, here are the 10 most googled questions about Tyler, Texas:

Well, there you have it. Did any of these surprise you? Anything you'd like to add? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

I can't believe there weren't any questions about food. Speaking of which:

