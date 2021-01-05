101.5 KNUE Playlist – January 2021 Top Songs
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani top the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of January with 'Happy Anywhere'. Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Hardy, Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson and Chris Lane round out the top five.
101.5 KNUE Playlist - January 2020
1. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereHappy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
2. Morgan Wallen - More Than My HometownDangerous: The Double Album
3. Parker McCollum - Pretty HeartPretty Heart - Single
4. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One BeerHIXTAPE, Vol. 1
5. Chris Lane - Big, Big PlansBig, Big Plans - Single
6. Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used ToLove You Like I Used To - Single
7. Luke Combs - Better TogetherWhat You See Is What You Get
8. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
9. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
10. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottlekelsea
11. Lady A - Champagne TonightBest of the Champagne Lady
12. Florida Georgia Line - Long LiveLong Live - Single
13. Eric Church - Hell Of A ViewHell of a View - Single
14. Luke Bryan - Down To OneBorn Here Live Here Die Here
15. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country SongWhat's Your Country Song - Single
16. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The CowboyHeartache Medication
17. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To BedI Should Probably Go To Bed - Single
18. Dierks Bentley - GoneGone - Single
19. Darius Rucker - Beers And SunshineBeers and Sunshine - Single
20. Miranda Lambert - Settling DownWildcard
21. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too ManyTHE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
22. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have MuchWe Didn't Have Much - Single
23. Jordan Davis - Almost MaybesJordan Davis - EP
24. Brothers Osborne - All NightAll Night - Single
25. Dustin Lynch - Momma's HouseTullahoma
26. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
27. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
28. Luke Combs - Does To MeWhat You See Is What You Get
29. Justin Moore - Why We DrinkLate Nights and Longnecks
30. Sam Hunt - Hard To ForgetSOUTHSIDE
31. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Is What You Get
32. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't FixCenter Point Road
33. Old Dominion - Make It SweetOld Dominion
34. Lee Brice - One Of Them GirlsHey World
35. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
36. Jameson Rodgers - Some GirlsJameson Rodgers - EP
37. Niko Moon - Good TImeGOOD TIME - EP
38. Scotty McCreery - In BetweenSeasons Change
39. Eli Young Band - Love Ain'tLove Ain't - Single
40. Blake Shelton - God's CountryRed River Blue (Deluxe Version)