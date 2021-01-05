101.5 KNUE Playlist – January 2021 Top Songs

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani top the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of January with 'Happy Anywhere'. Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Hardy, Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson and Chris Lane round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - January 2020 1. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single

2. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown Dangerous: The Double Album

3. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart Pretty Heart - Single

4. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One Beer HIXTAPE, Vol. 1

5. Chris Lane - Big, Big Plans Big, Big Plans - Single

6. Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used To Love You Like I Used To - Single

7. Luke Combs - Better Together What You See Is What You Get

8. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

9. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

10. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle kelsea

11. Lady A - Champagne Tonight Best of the Champagne Lady

12. Florida Georgia Line - Long Live Long Live - Single

13. Eric Church - Hell Of A View Hell of a View - Single

14. Luke Bryan - Down To One Born Here Live Here Die Here

15. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song What's Your Country Song - Single

16. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The Cowboy Heartache Medication

17. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To Bed I Should Probably Go To Bed - Single

18. Dierks Bentley - Gone Gone - Single

19. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

20. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down Wildcard

21. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1

22. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much We Didn't Have Much - Single

23. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes Jordan Davis - EP

24. Brothers Osborne - All Night All Night - Single

25. Dustin Lynch - Momma's House Tullahoma

26. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

27. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

28. Luke Combs - Does To Me What You See Is What You Get

29. Justin Moore - Why We Drink Late Nights and Longnecks

30. Sam Hunt - Hard To Forget SOUTHSIDE

31. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Is What You Get

32. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't Fix Center Point Road

33. Old Dominion - Make It Sweet Old Dominion

34. Lee Brice - One Of Them Girls Hey World

35. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

36. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls Jameson Rodgers - EP

37. Niko Moon - Good TIme GOOD TIME - EP

38. Scotty McCreery - In Between Seasons Change

39. Eli Young Band - Love Ain't Love Ain't - Single

40. Blake Shelton - God's Country Red River Blue (Deluxe Version)