101.5 KNUE Playlist – November 2020 Top Songs
Lee Brice tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of November with 'One Of Them Girls'. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Jameson Rodgers and Morgan Wallen round out the top five.
101.5 KNUE Playlist - November 2020
3. Lee Brice - One Of Them GirlsHey World
4. Jason Aldean - Got What I Got9
5. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereHappy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
6. Jameson Rodgers - Some GirlsJameson Rodgers - EP
7. Morgan Wallen - More Than My HometownMore Than My Hometown - Single
8. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One BeerA ROCK
9. Tim McGraw - I Called MamaHere on Earth
10. Matt Stell - Everywhere But OnEverywhere but On - EP
11. Florida Georgia Line - Long LiveLong Live - Single
12. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
13. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
14. Parker McCollum - Pretty HeartPretty Heart - Single
15. Kip Moore - She's MineShe's Mine - Single
16. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The CowboyHeartache Medication
17. Russell DIckerson - Love You Like I Used ToLove You Like I Used To - Single
18. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To BedI Should Probably Go To Bed - Single
19. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Is What You Get
20. Darius Rucker - Beers And SunshineBeers and Sunshine - Single
21. Lady A - Champagne NightChampagne Night (From Songland) - Single
22. Brothers Osborne - All NightSkeletons
23. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too ManyTHE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
24. Dustin Lynch - Momma's HouseTullahoma
25. Eric Church - Stick That In Your Country SongStick That in Your Country Song - Single
26. Miranda Lambert - Settling DownWildcard
27. Jordan Davis - Almost MaybesJordan Davis - EP
28. Scotty McCreery - In BetweenSeasons Change
29. Luke Combs - Better TogetherWhat You See Is What You Get
30. Justin Moore - Why We DrinkLate Nights and Longnecks
31. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
32. Carly Pearce [+] Lee Brice - I Hope You're Happy NowCarly Pearce
33. Sam Hunt - Hard To ForgetSOUTHSIDE
34. Luke Combs - Does To MeWhat You See Is What You Get
35. Madie & Tae - Die From A Broken HeartDie From A Broken Heart (Acoustic) - Single
36. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't FixCenter Point Road
37. Eli Young Band - Love Ain'tLove Ain't - Single
38. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
39. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
40. Old Dominion - Make It SweetOld Dominion
41. Kane Brown - Cool AgainCool Again - Single
42. Chris Janson - Good VibesReal Friends