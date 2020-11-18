101.5 KNUE Playlist – November 2020 Top Songs

Lee Brice tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of November with 'One Of Them Girls'. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Jameson Rodgers and Morgan Wallen round out the top five.

4. Jason Aldean - Got What I Got 9

5. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single

6. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls Jameson Rodgers - EP

7. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown More Than My Hometown - Single

8. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One Beer A ROCK

9. Tim McGraw - I Called Mama Here on Earth

10. Matt Stell - Everywhere But On Everywhere but On - EP

11. Florida Georgia Line - Long Live Long Live - Single

12. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

13. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

14. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart Pretty Heart - Single

15. Kip Moore - She's Mine She's Mine - Single

16. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The Cowboy Heartache Medication

17. Russell DIckerson - Love You Like I Used To Love You Like I Used To - Single

18. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To Bed I Should Probably Go To Bed - Single

19. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Is What You Get

20. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

21. Lady A - Champagne Night Champagne Night (From Songland) - Single

22. Brothers Osborne - All Night Skeletons

23. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1

24. Dustin Lynch - Momma's House Tullahoma

25. Eric Church - Stick That In Your Country Song Stick That in Your Country Song - Single

26. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down Wildcard

27. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes Jordan Davis - EP

28. Scotty McCreery - In Between Seasons Change

29. Luke Combs - Better Together What You See Is What You Get

30. Justin Moore - Why We Drink Late Nights and Longnecks

31. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

32. Carly Pearce [+] Lee Brice - I Hope You're Happy Now Carly Pearce

33. Sam Hunt - Hard To Forget SOUTHSIDE

34. Luke Combs - Does To Me What You See Is What You Get

35. Madie & Tae - Die From A Broken Heart Die From A Broken Heart (Acoustic) - Single

36. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't Fix Center Point Road

37. Eli Young Band - Love Ain't Love Ain't - Single

38. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

39. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

40. Old Dominion - Make It Sweet Old Dominion

41. Kane Brown - Cool Again Cool Again - Single

42. Chris Janson - Good Vibes Real Friends