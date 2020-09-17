101.5 KNUE Playlist – September 2020 Top Songs
Florida Georgia Lines tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of Septemver with 'I Love My Country'. Maddie & Tae, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt and Chris Janson round out the top five.
1. Florida Georgia Line - I Love My Country6-Pack - EP
2. Maddie & Tae - Die From A Broken HeartDie From A Broken Heart (Acoustic) - Single
3. Thomas Rhett - Be A LightBe a Light (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban) - Single
4. Sam Hunt - Hard To ForgetSOUTHSIDE
5. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
6. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Is What You Get
7. Kane Brown - Cool AgainCool Again - Single
8. Tim McGraw - I Called mamaHere on Earth
9. LoCash - One Big Country SongBrothers
10. Justin Moore - Why We DrinkLate Nights and Longnecks
11. Kip Moore - She's MineShe's Mine - Single
12. Ashley McBryde - One Night StandardsNever Will
13. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereHappy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
14. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
15. Jason Aldean - Got What i Got9
16. Lee Brice - One Of Them GirlsHey World
17. Jameson Rodgers - Some GirlsJameson Rodgers - EP
18. Keith Urban - God Whispered Your NameTHE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
19. Parker McCollum - Pretty HeartPretty Heart - Single
20. Brad Paisley - No I In BeerNo I in Beer - Single
21. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The CowboyHeartache Medication
22. Miranda Lambert - BluebirdWildcard
23. Chase Rice - Lonely If You AreThe Album, Pt. I
24. Eric Church - Stick That In Your Country SongStick That in Your Country Song - Single
25. Matt Stell - Everywhere But InEverywhere but On - EP
26. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
27. Scotty McCreery - In BetweenSeasons Change
28. Carly Pearce [+] Lee Brice - I Hope You're Happy NowCarly Pearce
29. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To BedI Should Probably Go To Bed - Single
30. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
31. Kenny Chesney - Here & NowHere and Now
32. Luke Combs - Does To MeWhat You See Is What You Get
33. Morgan Wallen - Chasin' YouIf I Know Me
34. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't FixCenter Point Road
35. Maren Morris - The BonesGIRL
36. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One BeerA ROCK
37. Old Dominion - Make It SweetOld Dominion
38. Luke Bryan - Knockin' BootsBorn Here Live Here Die Here
39. Chris Young - Raised On CountryRaised on Country - Single
40. Luke Combs - Beer Never Broke My HeartWhat You See Is What You Get