2020 – 2021 NFL Season Kicks Off Tonight – My Picks for Week 1

Getty Images

Ahh 2020, though hast been a heartless b!#@h. But at least, for now, this horrible year hasn't taken away our football season. The 2020 - 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight with a juggernaut of a game.

The Houston Texans, lead by Deshaun Watson, travel to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs lead by our East Texas superstar, Patrick Mahomes. This is a do or die season for the Texans, especially for head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. The Kansas City Chiefs could very well repeat as champs this season. It's going to be a great game with the Chiefs winning by a touchdown, 34-27.

As a die hard Dallas Cowboys fans, it's hard to not have optimism at the start of any season. I am not one of those fans that screams "We're going to the Super Bowl this year!" With an owner who constantly gets in the team's way, I can't see it happening until that mindset changes. I do believe the Cowboys will have a good season.

Former Green Bay Packers coach, Mike McCarthy, is the new leader of the Cowboys. Kellen Moore will be back running the offense which I have no problem with. Mike Nolan is leading the revamped defense. I'm thinking the Cowboys will finish 10 - 6 this season and win the NFC East. As far Sunday night's opener in Los Angeles against the Rams, I'm seeing a close game with the Cowboys losing 24-21.

Here are the rest of my Week 1 picks:

Thursday, September 10

  • Texans at Chiefs - Chiefs

Sunday, September 13

  • Seahawks at Falcons - Seahawks
  • Jets at Bills - Bills
  • Bears at Lions - Bears
  • Packers at Vikings - Packers
  • Dolphins at Patriots - Patriots
  • Eagles at Washington - Eagles
  • Raiders at Panthers - Raiders
  • Colts at Jaguars - Colts
  • Browns at Ravens - Ravens
  • Chargers at Bengals - Chargers
  • Buccaneers at Saints - Saints
  • Cardinals at 49ers - 49ers
  • Cowboys at Rams - Rams

Monday, September 14

  • Steelers at Giants - Steelers
  • Titans at Broncos - Titans

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

