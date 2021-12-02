NFL Week 13 Will Feature a Cowboys Loss, Chiefs Win and a Great Game Between Chargers and Bengals
It was a rough Thanksgiving watching football. I picked the Lions to get their first win of the season. Nope. I picked the Cowboys to beat the Raiders. Nope. I picked the Saints in a minor upset over the Bills. Nope. Sometimes you're just wrong and you have to move on.
Tonight, Week 13 kicks off with what could have been a banger of a game. The Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans to face the Saints. The Cowboys are going to be without head coach Mike McCarthy after he tested positive for COVID-19 along with eight other Cowboys players. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will run the team tonight. After last Thursday's defeat and with these multiple COVID diagnosis, it's going to be hard for the Cowboys to bounce back. It'll be a third loss in a row for the Boys as the Saints win 25-17.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been on an uptick over the last month. That once maligned defense is now playing great and the offense seems to be running smoother. Plus, they are coming off their bye week so they'll be rested healed up. Head coach Andy Reid has a great record coming off byes, too. The Chiefs will continue their improvement with a win over their surprising division rival Denver Broncos, 38-24.
Here are the rest of my Week 13 picks:
Thursday, December 2
- Cowboys at Saints - Saints
Sunday, December 5
- Buccaneers at Falcons - Buccaneers
- Cardinals at Bears - Cardinals
- Chargers at Bengals - Bengals
- Vikings at Lions - Lions - Upset of the Week
- Giants at Dolphins - Dolphins
- Eagles at Jets - Eagles
- Colts at Texans - Colts
- Washington at Raiders - Washington
- Jaguars at Rams - Rams
- Ravens at Steelers - Steelers
- 49ers at Seahawks - 49ers
- Broncos at Chiefs - Chiefs
Monday, December 6
- Patriots at Bills - Patriots
Bye: Browns, Packers, Titans, Panthers
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.