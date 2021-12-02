It was a rough Thanksgiving watching football. I picked the Lions to get their first win of the season. Nope. I picked the Cowboys to beat the Raiders. Nope. I picked the Saints in a minor upset over the Bills. Nope. Sometimes you're just wrong and you have to move on.

Tonight, Week 13 kicks off with what could have been a banger of a game. The Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans to face the Saints. The Cowboys are going to be without head coach Mike McCarthy after he tested positive for COVID-19 along with eight other Cowboys players. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will run the team tonight. After last Thursday's defeat and with these multiple COVID diagnosis, it's going to be hard for the Cowboys to bounce back. It'll be a third loss in a row for the Boys as the Saints win 25-17.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been on an uptick over the last month. That once maligned defense is now playing great and the offense seems to be running smoother. Plus, they are coming off their bye week so they'll be rested healed up. Head coach Andy Reid has a great record coming off byes, too. The Chiefs will continue their improvement with a win over their surprising division rival Denver Broncos, 38-24.

Here are the rest of my Week 13 picks:

Thursday, December 2

Cowboys at Saints - Saints

Sunday, December 5

Buccaneers at Falcons - Buccaneers

Cardinals at Bears - Cardinals

Chargers at Bengals - Bengals

Vikings at Lions - Lions - Upset of the Week

- Upset of the Week Giants at Dolphins - Dolphins

Eagles at Jets - Eagles

Colts at Texans - Colts

Washington at Raiders - Washington

Jaguars at Rams - Rams

Ravens at Steelers - Steelers

49ers at Seahawks - 49ers

Broncos at Chiefs - Chiefs

Monday, December 6

Patriots at Bills - Patriots

Bye: Browns, Packers, Titans, Panthers

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

