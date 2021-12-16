NFL Week 15 Kicks Off the Last Four Games of the Regular Season
I'm glad the Dallas Cowboys proved me wrong in their game versus the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys can wrap up the NFC East with a win in New York Sunday. I think that will happen against the lowly Giants. Take a look at the rest of my picks for Week 15 in the NFL.
Tonight, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to face their division rival Chargers for the second time. The Chiefs lost to the Chargers 30-24 in Week 3. That, however, was a Kansas City team that was struggling on both offense and defense. The Chiefs are on a six game winning streak bolstered by an offense that is firing on all cylinders and a defense that is actually stopping offenses.
The Chargers are only a game back of the Chiefs in the loss column with an 8-5 record. A win over Kansas City tonight would put them in first place in the AFC West. The Chargers over the last six games, however, have losses to the unstable Vikings and somewhat good Broncos and big wins over the Steelers and Bengals.
It's really hard to nail down this game. The Chiefs have been playing so great over the last six games, it's hard to bet against them. The Chargers have pulled off some surprising wins this season. I'm still going to go with the Chiefs, 35-31.
Here are the rest of my Week 15 picks:
Thursday, December 16
- Chiefs at Chargers - Chiefs
Saturday, December 18
- Raiders at Browns - Raiders
- Patriots at Colts - Colts - Upset of the Week
Sunday, December 19
- Panthers at Bills - Bills
- Cardinals at Lions - Cardinals
- Jets at Dolphins - Dolphins
- Cowboys at Giants - Cowboys
- Washington at Eagles - Eagles
- Titans at Steelers - Titans
- Texans at Jaguars - Texans
- Bengals at Broncos - Bengals
- Falcons at 49ers - 49ers
- Seahawks at Rams - Rams
- Packers at Ravens - Packers
- Saints at Buccaneers - Buccaneers
Monday, December 20
- Vikings at Bears - Bears
Bye: None
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.