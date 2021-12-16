I'm glad the Dallas Cowboys proved me wrong in their game versus the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys can wrap up the NFC East with a win in New York Sunday. I think that will happen against the lowly Giants. Take a look at the rest of my picks for Week 15 in the NFL.

Tonight, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to face their division rival Chargers for the second time. The Chiefs lost to the Chargers 30-24 in Week 3. That, however, was a Kansas City team that was struggling on both offense and defense. The Chiefs are on a six game winning streak bolstered by an offense that is firing on all cylinders and a defense that is actually stopping offenses.

The Chargers are only a game back of the Chiefs in the loss column with an 8-5 record. A win over Kansas City tonight would put them in first place in the AFC West. The Chargers over the last six games, however, have losses to the unstable Vikings and somewhat good Broncos and big wins over the Steelers and Bengals.

It's really hard to nail down this game. The Chiefs have been playing so great over the last six games, it's hard to bet against them. The Chargers have pulled off some surprising wins this season. I'm still going to go with the Chiefs, 35-31.

Here are the rest of my Week 15 picks:

Thursday, December 16

Chiefs at Chargers - Chiefs

Saturday, December 18

Raiders at Browns - Raiders

Patriots at Colts - Colts - Upset of the Week

Sunday, December 19

Panthers at Bills - Bills

Cardinals at Lions - Cardinals

Jets at Dolphins - Dolphins

Cowboys at Giants - Cowboys

Washington at Eagles - Eagles

Titans at Steelers - Titans

Texans at Jaguars - Texans

Bengals at Broncos - Bengals

Falcons at 49ers - 49ers

Seahawks at Rams - Rams

Packers at Ravens - Packers

Saints at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Monday, December 20

Vikings at Bears - Bears

Bye: None

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

