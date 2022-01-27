The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs were a masterpiece of football. Every team had a chance to win. Every game came down to the wire with either a field goal as time expired or a touchdown in overtime to win their respective games. We'll see two great games this weekend to determine who goes to Super Bowl LVI. It could also mean that a player from Longview and a player from Whitehouse could face off against each other in the big game.

Sunday, January 30, 2:00 p.m., CBS 19 - Bengals at Chiefs

The first game Sunday is the AFC Championship game. This will be the fourth year in a row that Kansas City has hosted the game. They're 2-1 so far. The Chiefs are coming off a thrilling game against the Buffalo Bills that featured a combined 24 points scored in the last 1:54 of the game. It took a touchdown by Travis Kelce in overtime for the Chiefs to move on.

The Bengals have been a small surprise this season but have moved through the playoffs very well. They played a tight game against a very good Tennessee Titans team that was the number one seed in the AFC. Joe Burrow is showing he will be a treat at quarterback for years to come. The Bengals defense keeps building, too.

This Bengals versus Chiefs will be a rematch of their Week 17 game that was back and forth until the Bengals won by a field goal as time expired. Burrow threw for 446 yards and 4 touchdowns with Mahomes throwing for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns. This game could be a repeat of Chiefs-Bills from last Sunday.

Folks in Whitehouse are going to be cheering loud for Patrick Mahomes to make a second straight trip to the Super Bowl and his third in four years.

Bengals 32

Chiefs 38

Sunday, January 30, 5:30 p.m., FOX 51 - 49ers at Rams

The San Francisco 49ers are the surprise team of the NFL playoffs. They started with an easy defeat of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Then they had to face the number one seed Green Bay Packers. The warm weather California team went to snowy Lambeau Field and defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Packers with a late defensive touchdown and a field goal as time expired.

They will face off against their division rival Los Angeles Rams. Being a division foe means they're very familiar with each other having already played twice this season. The 49ers won both games, 31-10 in Week 10, and a come from behind 27-24 win to close out the season. It will be a tough game for both teams.

Folks in Longview are going to be cheering loud and proud for 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams but also for another Longview alum, Travin Howard, who plays for the Rams.

49ers - 24

Rams - 35

So yeah, I do believe we'll see an East Texan versus East Texan in this year's Super Bowl. Get those snacks ready, it's going to be a fun weekend in the NFL.

This Youtuber has a little bit of a different outcome then my picks and even goes as far as to simulate Super Bowl LVI.

