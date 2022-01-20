The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed themselves and their fan base last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Period. At least East Texas NFL fans have another team to root for going forward, the Kansas City Chiefs lead by Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes. Let's see how they will fare against the very good Buffalo Bills Sunday.

This weekend is the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The winners of these games will then play in the NFC and AFC championship games to determine who goes to Super Bowl LVI. For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they have a tough opponent to hurdle to get to a second straight Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills.

I think this is going to be a fantastic game to close out the weekend. Kickoff in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 5:30 p.m. our time on CBS 19. The Buffalo Bills are coming off a blowout win over their nemesis New England Patriots, 47-17. Their defense looked stout and their offense was firing on all cylinders.

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a slow start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But once the offense got rolling, the touchdowns came and Kansas City went on to beat Pittsburgh 42-21. Kansas City CAN NOT have that same slow start against Buffalo. If they do, they're done. Patrick Mahomes knows this, the Chiefs defense knows this, head coach Andy Reid knows this, which means the Chiefs will be ready Sunday evening.

Having said that, this will be a game of which defense bends the least and that will be the Chiefs, 46-38 over the Bills.

Here are my Divisional Round picks:

Saturday, January 22

3:30 p.m., CBS 19 - Bengals at Titans - Titans

7:15 p.m., FOX 51 - 49ers at Packers - 49ers

Sunday, January 23

2:00 p.m., KETK - Rams at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

5:30 p.m., CBS 19 - Bills at Chiefs - Chiefs

