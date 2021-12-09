NFL Week 14 is Full of Division Rivals and an Old Super Bowl Rematch
This should be a fun weekend for NFL fans. Eight division rivalries will be continued this weekend. There will even be a Super Bowl XXIII rematch late Sunday afternoon.
The NFC East is not becoming the runaway win for the Dallas Cowboys that it looked like earlier this season. The Cowboys are leading the division with an 8-4 record but Washington is right behind them at 6-6 and Philadelphia behind them at 6-7. Dallas has looked very vulnerable over the last few weeks while Washington has been winning some games they shouldn't be. If Dallas is to win the division, they need to tighten up because they have Washington twice with the Giants in between over the next three games followed by the Cardinals then the Eagles to close out the season.
When Dallas and Washington play, however, it's always a crapshoot. With the way Washington has played over the last few weeks and with this game being on their field, I'm giving this one to Washington by a field goal as time expires, 27-24. I really hope I'm wrong, though. Go Cowboys!
In 1989, the home of the Miami Dolphins was the host of Super Bowl XXIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. The 49ers won that Super Bowl 20-16. Late Sunday will feature a kind of rematch of that game with the 49ers heading to Cincy to face the Bengals. I think the Bengals will be just a little too much for the Niners to handle. Bengals win 27-18.
Here are the rest of my Week 14 picks:
Thursday, December 9
- Steelers at Vikings - Vikings
Sunday, December 12
- Ravens at Browns - Ravens
- Jaguars at Titans - Titans
- Raiders at Chiefs - Chiefs
- Saints at Jets - Saints
- Cowboys at Washington - Washington
- Falcons at Panthers - Panthers
- Seahawks at Texans - Seahawks
- Lions at Broncos - Broncos
- Giants at Chargers - Chargers
- 49ers at Bengals - Bengals
- Bills at Buccaneers - Buccaneers
- Bears at Packers - Packers
Monday, December 13
- Rams at Cardinals - Cardinals
Bye: Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.