The final week of the NFL regular season is here with a lot still up in the air as far the playoffs go. Lots of players will probably end up not playing, too, just to eliminate the risk of injury before making a Super Bowl run. Let's take a look at a couple of key games.

Get our free mobile app

The top seed in the AFC is currently held by the Tennessee Titans over the Kansas City Chiefs. The only way Kansas City could get the number one seed and get a first round bye along with home field throughout the playoffs is if the Titans lose Sunday to the Texans and the Chiefs beat the Broncos. The Texans have been on a bit of a roll the last couple of weeks so it's not entirely out of the question for the Titans to lose. The Chiefs just need to take care of business in Denver Saturday afternoon which I think they will, 43-18.

Sunday night's game is a crucial one for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Whichever team wins is in. There is a weird scenario that if the Jaguars beat the Colts, then the Raiders and Chargers can tie and both would get in. Let's hope that won't be the case. I'm gonna give a slight edge to the Raiders in this game, 28-24.

On the NFC side of things, the playoffs will run through Lambeau Field. All that's up for grabs is some playoff positioning.

Here are the rest of my Week 18 picks:

Saturday, January 8

Chiefs at Broncos - Chiefs

Cowboys at Eagles - Cowboys

Sunday, January 9

Bengals at Browns - Bengals

Packers at Lions - Packers

Bears at Vikings - Bears

Washington at Giants - Giants

Colts at Jaguars - Colts

Steelers at Ravens - Steelers

Titans at Texans - Titans

Saints at Falcons - Saints

Jets at Bills - Bills

49ers at Rams - Rams

Patriots at Dolphins - Dolphins

Seahawks at Cardinals - Cardinals

Panthers at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Chargers at Raiders - Raiders

Bye: None

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

NBA Star Tony Parker's Mansion For Sale in Texas The property is beautiful and includes one of the largest private water parks you will ever see.

America's Largest Indoor Waterpark is Not Far From Tyler, TX Located in Round Rock, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is America's largest indoor waterparks - they're also authentically-African themed resorts, state-of-the-art convention centers, world-class dining, luxurious spas, diverse shopping experiences, cutting-edge arcades, and thrilling theme parks.