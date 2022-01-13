The 2021 - 2022 NFL regular season is done and the road to Super Bowl LVI begins this weekend. For Dallas Cowboys fans, the hopes are high to get back to their first Super Bowl since 1996. Chiefs fans in East Texas are rooting for Patrick Mahomes to lead his Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl. The cheering starts with big games for both on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys fans are hungry for another Super Bowl title. The last time the Dallas Cowboys were in the Super Bowl I was in high school, Bill Clinton was president and the Nintendo 64 was making it's debut. That's a long time ago. Hopes are high with a good offense and a much improved defense going into the playoffs. The Cowboys aren't perfect but they have the players to make a good run. That run will start with a renewed rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers.

To be honest, I had forgotten about the 49ers. I hadn't kept up with them and didn't realize they were even in playoff contention. Some are saying that no one wants to face the Niners in the playoffs because they could upset everybody. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is a smart enough coach to devise a game plan to upset any team, especially the Cowboys.

However, I believe the Cowboys understand what's at stake here. Head coach, Mike McCarthy, knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl. I believe he will have the Cowboys ready for this game. Cowboys win in a slugfest, 23-19.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still mad about their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back and they have a great chance to do so. Their first hurtle is the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is very possibly Ben Roethlisberger's last season in the NFL so the team will have that motivation to get one last Super Bowl for Big Ben. The Chiefs offense will be too much for the defense to handle, though. The Chiefs move on with a 38-24 win.

Others have already made their predictions for the entire playoffs. I found a couple of interesting TikTok videos and a great Madden 22 playoff simulation on YouTube. Check those out below:

Here are my Super Wildcard Weekend picks:

Saturday, January 15

Raiders at Bengals - Bengals

Patriots at Bills - Bills

Sunday, January 16

Eagles at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

49ers at Cowboys - Cowboys

Steelers at Chiefs - Chiefs

Monday, January 17

Cardinals at Rams - Cardinals

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

