Super Bowl weekend is finally here. Many are getting their final gameday preparations in order to gather with friends to enjoy the game, the commercials and the halftime show. This year's game will be extra special for East Texas as the usual green and gold of Longview will blue and gold as they root on one of their own in Sunday's championship game.

Sunday, February 13, 5:30 p.m., KETK - Bengals at Rams, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet this Sunday for a chance at the Lombardi trophy. Both teams have had an excellent season but did it different ways. Los Angeles went all in on their championship run by first trading away their longtime starting quarterback, Jarred Goff, to the Detroit Lions for 12 year veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams also traded for Broncos linebacker, Texas A&M Aggie Von Miller, and brought in wide receiver Odell Beckham after his release from the Cleveland Browns.

Matthew Stafford proved to be a great fit in his first season as quarterback. It allowed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to lead the league in touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards. The Rams defense has been playing this season to give lifelong Ram, Aaron Donald, his first championship. So far in this Super-Bowl-or-bust season, they have achieved that goal. Now they just have to win.

The Cincinnati Bengals were the worst team in the league just three seasons ago. In 2019 they were just 2-14; in 2020, 4-11; this season, they went 10-7, won the AFC North division, and beat the mighty offense of the Kansas City Chiefs to reach Super Bowl LVI. LSU product, Joe Burrow, has commanded the Bengals offense for those three seasons. The addition of fellow LSU product, receiver Ja'Marr Chase, this season caused some serious headaches for defenses.

The Bengals defense was certainly good this season but not perfect. They are stout against the running game but are not the best defending the passing game. That could prove troublesome against the Rams passing attack.

Overall, we are going to see a very good game between two good teams. Personally, I would be happy with either team winning, the Rams because of our fellow East Texan, Travin Howard. The Bengals because of LSU Tiger Joe Burrow. It's hard to pick but I'm going to give it my best shot:

Bengals - 24

Rams - 38

