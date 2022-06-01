Believe it or not, we are about three and a half months away from fair season. Texas is full of great fairs from the State Fair of Fair in Dallas all the way to the many fairs in our East Texas cities. Those fairs all bring some fun rides, great tasting food and live entertainment. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, this year's lineup is very diverse, and very free, with your fair admission.

Get our free mobile app

If you're a fan of country music, classic rock, R&B, Tejano, pop music, Elvis or something in between, you're going to find a night of great live music. There will be three stages of live entertainment at this year's State Fair of Texas with various forms of entertainment performing every night. For the Chevrolet Main Stage, there are some power hitters this year.

Friday, September 30

Trace Adkins

Saturday, October 1

Ashanti

Wednesday, October 5

Elvis Impersonator Kraig Parker

Friday, October 7

Vandoliers

Sunday, October 9

Lucinda Williams

Friday, October 14

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Saturday, October 15

Fitz & The Tantrums

Saturday, October 16

Night Ranger

Saturday, October 22

Resurrection - Journey Tribute Band

Those are just the highlights from the main stage. In total, there will be 90 performers spread out on the three entertainment stages. All you need to get into these shows is your gate admission to the State Fair of Texas.

It won't be long, either, before we'll get a preview of some of the unique fried foods that will available to scarf down on this year. You can go to the State Fair of Texas for the food alone.

If you want to check out the full lineup of entertainment, go to bigtex.com/chevrolet-main-stage or for general details about the State Fair of Texas, go to bigtex.com.

2021 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Finalists Every year, the State Fair of Texas introduces us to some of the wildest fair food concoctions. Here are the 2021 finalists looking to take home an award for Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet or Most Creative.

A Delicious Look Back at the Big Tex Choice Award Finalists & Winners of 2019 I hope we see the return of some of these delectable deep-fried culinary creations that won the hearts and taste buds of the 2019 judges.