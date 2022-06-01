Check Out the Free Concerts for 2022 State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Texas
Believe it or not, we are about three and a half months away from fair season. Texas is full of great fairs from the State Fair of Fair in Dallas all the way to the many fairs in our East Texas cities. Those fairs all bring some fun rides, great tasting food and live entertainment. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, this year's lineup is very diverse, and very free, with your fair admission.
If you're a fan of country music, classic rock, R&B, Tejano, pop music, Elvis or something in between, you're going to find a night of great live music. There will be three stages of live entertainment at this year's State Fair of Texas with various forms of entertainment performing every night. For the Chevrolet Main Stage, there are some power hitters this year.
Friday, September 30
Trace Adkins
Saturday, October 1
Ashanti
Wednesday, October 5
Elvis Impersonator Kraig Parker
Friday, October 7
Vandoliers
Sunday, October 9
Lucinda Williams
Friday, October 14
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Saturday, October 15
Fitz & The Tantrums
Saturday, October 16
Night Ranger
Saturday, October 22
Resurrection - Journey Tribute Band
Those are just the highlights from the main stage. In total, there will be 90 performers spread out on the three entertainment stages. All you need to get into these shows is your gate admission to the State Fair of Texas.
It won't be long, either, before we'll get a preview of some of the unique fried foods that will available to scarf down on this year. You can go to the State Fair of Texas for the food alone.
If you want to check out the full lineup of entertainment, go to bigtex.com/chevrolet-main-stage or for general details about the State Fair of Texas, go to bigtex.com.