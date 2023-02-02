40 Amazing Valentine’s Gifts For The Texan In Your Life

Get our free mobile app

Cupid is flying around East Texas aiming his arrows of love at the unsuspecting. If he's hit you with a magic arrow then you'll most likely be looking to buy that special someone something special for Valentine's Day. If you're not looking for love, then hopefully Cupid will pass you by, but you can still reward yourself for Valentine's Day for being the strong person that you are.

It doesn't matter if you believe Valentine's Day is a 'fake' holiday that card companies and retailers created to get some more money out of you, your special someone will most likely expect at least a little something on Valentine's Day. Go ahead and get something and express your love for this person.

Last year lovers spent, on average, $175 on gifts for their significant other. Flowers, candy, chocolate, card, stuffed animal, jewelry, dinner and a night away from home were the biggest things that most gifted their lover. That expense is expected to climb this year. The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend about $192 on Valentine's Day this year totaling $25.9 billion on the day of love.

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and we've already suggested some great places in East Texas for you to make reservations for dinner. We've told you about the top florists in Tyler along with sending the right message with the color of roses you send, now how about a Texas gift for them.

Your special Valentine could be wearing something to show their Texas pride long after those flowers have wilted and the chocolates have been eaten!

Amazing Valentine's Gifts For The Texan In Your Life Here are some great Valentine's Day gift ideas for the Texan in your life.

