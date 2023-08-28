Get our free mobile app

You might think that criminals would take a break during this record-setting heat that East Texas has been experiencing lately, but that's not the case. Crime is still happening no matter how hot or cold it is. From possessing illegal drugs to repeated family violence to drinking and driving to sexual assault of a child, people in East Texas, or some that are just passing through the area, are being arrested for these felonies and more.

After looking at the Gregg County Jail booking report we see those charges quite often. However, after reviewing the report from this past week we saw the following unusual charges:

ATTACK BY DOG RESULTING IN SBI

INDESCENT EXPOSURE

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

It seems as if there were a couple of people exposing themselves in public when they shouldn't be and while arrested for this, it is only a misdemeanor so their profile pic will not be featured in the gallery below.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others are waiting for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

An Astounding 63 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County Last Week (08.28.23)

