56 Arrested On At Least One Felony Charge In Gregg County Last Week

Like a lot of other kids growing up, I used to play cops and robbers with my friends in Grand Prairie, Texas. It was some good harmless fun with the neighborhood kids where we would chase each other on our bikes and Green Machines and make our getaways or chase the bad guys and put them away in jail. I played a role on both sides of the law back then, but nowadays, I'm on the good side of the law and never want to be placed behind bars for anything.

I've always respected law enforcement. The men and women in blue (tan or black sometimes!) put their lives on the line each day they put the badge on and get behind the wheel of a patrol car or unmarked unit. They never know what their day is going to look like except to protect and serve the public and do their best to apprehend those that are breaking the law in some way.

Gregg County law enforcement has been doing just that, apprehending those who choose to be on the wrong side of the law - although not chasing them in a Green Machine I hope - unless it's a powerful Dodge Charger, Ford Explorer, Chevy Tahoe or another vehicle in their arsenal.

Last week officers in Gregg County made numerous arrests for a wide variety of reasons, ranging from a simple misdemeanor to a first-degree felony. Now no one is perfect, we all make mistakes, but those mistakes can have some pretty serious consequences that come along with them.

The following individuals were arrested in Gregg County within the last week and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

