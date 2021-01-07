A Good Slate of Games for NFL Wild Card Weekend

After a very eventful, and sometimes surprising, 2020 NFL season, the NFL playoffs are here. Saturday and Sunday will feature six good matchups for Wild Card Weekend. We'll see some close games with, I believe, one big upset from a team that hasn't been in the playoffs since 2002.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For the first time since 1989, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs at the same time. Separately, the Bills made the playoffs last season, the Browns last appearance was in 2002. The Bills will kickoff Wild Card Weekend when they host the Indianapolis Colts Saturday at noon on CBS. The Bills will win in a close one, 35-31.

A rematch from last year's playoffs kicks off Sunday's action, the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tennessee Titans. The unhuman Derrick Henry will look to add on to his 2,000 plus yard rushing season and maybe add another massive stiff arm highlight. It'll be hard for the Ravens defense to stop him. The Titans win 27-21.

Here are the rest of my Wild Card Weekend picks:

Saturday, January 9

Colts at Bills - Bills

Rams at Seahawks - Seahawks

Buccaneers at Washington - Buccaneers

Sunday, January 10

Ravens at Titans - Titans

Bears at Saints - Saints

Browns at Steelers - Steelers

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.