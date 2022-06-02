A New Goodwill Warehouse is Coming Soon to Tyler, Texas

Good news, Tyler, Texas! A new Goodwill warehouse is coming in 2023.

For many of us, Goodwill is a fun place to shop for super-sweet, "vintage" finds, or just to scratch that shopping "itch" when we don't want to spend a ton of money. We also love to be able to donate clothes and other items we can no longer use but that might be a blessing to someone else's family--which is great.

However, Goodwill also offers job opportunities for people who have disabilities--either physical or mental in nature.

According to CBS 19, "the new facility will act as an addition to the Commercial Services Division on John Carney Boulevard, enabling Goodwill to expand their existing operations. Currently, their existing operations include product production and 'pick-and-pack' operations for a variety of companies and organizations."

And now, with the addition of this new warehouse expansion, Goodwill will be able to hire more than a dozen new workers on top of the over two dozen they already employ.

President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. told CBS 19 that:

"The project will allow for the hiring of more individuals with disabilities, all to be paid at least minimum wage or better, depending on their work level, as well as providing educational and life skills training to them while they work there.”

Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. does so much more than you may realize.

Did you know that Goodwill offers business services, career training, free tax prep, help with GED and literacy needs, and more? I hadn't know that until I had the opportunity several years ago to work with them on some marketing endeavors. I was surprised, delighted, and frankly--IMPRESSED.

So just FYI, when you donate and/or shop at Goodwill, you're showing so much more "goodwill" than you even know. And the new warehouse coming to Tyler, Texas in 2023 will only serve to amplify that.

Wanna know more?

You can get more details on the warehouse, or even any of the other services they provide, by visiting their website or even reaching out to Kimberly Lewis at (903) 593-8438.

