A Popular Discount Store Has Locked-In Its Grand Opening for Longview, TX

The rumors surrounding a Longview, TX Five Below location have been making the rounds for a while now. It was just back in March that it was confirmed that a new location would be coming, and now we've got an official opening date.

The company put their sign up in Longview a few months ago and now there's a new sign announcing that their grand opening will be this summer, on July 1st, just in time for Fourth of July savings. That means Longview is now less than two months away from doors opening and shoppers scoring major deals on items that cost around five dollars or below.

If you've yet to see the signs, East Texas' newest Five Below will be located in the same shopping center as Kohl's in Longview, where the pervious Catherine's Plus Size clothing store was located. The exact address is 3096 North Eastman Road Suite 104.

What Kind of Items Will You Find at the New Five Below in Longview

You're going to find household items, toys, headphones, items for your car, makeup products and clothing. If you've never been before, you can expect to find a little bit of everything. My daughters love to make pilgrimages to the one in Tyler, and with a price tag of five dollars or below it's easy to grab lots of items quickly.

And, hey, if you're on the hunt for a new job, according to the same sign, they are hiring. You can fill out an application at fivebelow.com. Happy shopping, East Texas!

