So to be clear: It's not that I'm surprised that the food is amazing, because most of us in East Texas are fully aware of the awesomeness of Jucy's hamburgers and such. But, I was NOT expecting to be so won over by their breakfast offerings.

Granted, we have tons of great place to enjoy breakfast in East Texas. And I'm thankful for that. Because I'm one of those people who could eat breakfast for lunch and dinner...and breakfast. ;)

By chance the other day I was out and about in the morning and happened to notice a line of cars waiting in the Jucy's Hamburgers drive-thru on Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler at around 8 a.m. in the morning. Perplexed and hungry, I decided to pull in and find out what was going on.

When I pulled up to the drive-thru, I was happily stunned to find such a large breakfast menu. My photo isn't great (sorry), but you can at least get an idea here:

Photo: Tara Holley

They serve breakfast from 6 a.m. thru 10:45 a.m., every day. Some of their offerings include classic favorites such as steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes. They ALSO offer fried chicken and waffles, scrambled egg bowls, avocado toast, and my personal favorite? TAQUITOS.

I am taquito FANATIC. And personally I am completely hooked on their egg, cheese, and hash brown taquitos. (Seriously, you wouldn't miss the meat on these. Though of course they offer them with sausage or bacon instead, if you prefer.

No, this isn't an advertisement--just my personal thoughts on what has become one of my very favorite places to grab an amazing breakfast to go in East Texas. (Or of course, you can dine-in, too.)

Photo: Tara Holley

If you go, I'd love to know what you think. Now if you'll excuse me, I have one more taquito to devour before "second breakfast." ;)

