Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway, as we've seen with scammers using Texas Roadhouse, or even tugging at your heart strings thinking you're helping a young life with a life saving surgery. Its a scam that's going around the country called Sofia's Scam and it has made its way to Tyler, Texas as I witnessed on South Broadway.

Pan Handlers in East Texas

We see it all over East Texas. People sitting at a street corner at a busy intersection or camped out on a median next to a turn lane with a sign that has some kind of story or brief message on it. While a majority of these people are being truthful, sometimes people will take advantage of someone's giving spirit to rip us off.

Its called Sofia's Scam. I first told you about this scam in November of last year from a Facebook post on the Palm Beach County, Florida Sheriff's Office page:

Don't Fall for It

So basically, this Tyler man, who was set up at the corner of South Broadway and South Donnybrook Avenue, is saying that this precious baby, Sofia, needs a surgery and is collecting money to help pay for it. Thing is, there is no baby, no surgery, it's just a fabricated story to steal your money.

Absolutely Sickening

People in East Texas love to help others which is why someone would take advantage of this. I mean, who wouldn't want to help a sweet, innocent, little girl in need of a life saving procedure. Unfortunately, in this case, the little girl, and the need for the surgery, doesn't exist. You may see something similar elsewhere in East Texas now. It doesn't necessarily have to be Sofia, either. It could be another made up name or made up scenario to make you feel like donating to help out. Karma will deal with someone like this so let that happen and don't lose your hard earned money to them.

If its too good to be true, it probably is.

Always double check anyone who is asking for money in this manner. Sure, it could be legit but make sure it is before giving them anything.

