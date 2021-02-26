Hollywood Producer Hosting Acting, Filmmaking Classes in Longview

Have you heard of the movie Hack My Life?

What about the tv show, My Crazy Ex?

Well, there's an actor in both of those productions named Micah Lyons and now he's a big-time movie and TV producer. Lyons is coming back to his hometown of Longview to offer YOU a chance to take acting classes and get a behind-the-scenes look at making movies!

What's the catch? There's no catch, really. You just pay the acting school cost of $299 and you'll be set with five (5) weeks of hands-on training. Lyons has been in the acting industry for the past 11 years after graduating from a Texas university with a film degree.

Micah grew up in Longview and went to college at Texas State University. He got his feet wet with acting while pursuing his degree, then he moved to L.A. and became "a star". Bit roles in TV pilots and commercials led to Micah auditioning for a role in the movie, How to Beat a Bully in 2015. Since then, Micah has been very active learning the craft of producing television shows and films. He and his wife have created their own company, Breath of Life Productions, as Marshall News Messenger reports.

My interest was piqued at the notice of Micah's acting classes being held in Longview. If you want to get your own feet wet and possibly get bit by the acting bug, maybe you'll want to sign up for these acting classes he's got going on starting Sunday, February 28th thru Sunday, March 28th. Get more info here.