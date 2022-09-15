This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX

Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond.

So, it's always a good time to remind folks that if you are looking for a dog or cat to make a member of you family, adopt or rescue one. Shopping for them does little to help, and in most cases can actually further the problem of pet overpopulation.

Having said that there are dozens of wonderful dogs and cats that are looking for homes right here in East Texas, and this weekend Smith County Animal Control & Services is waiving adoption fees for everyone.

According to their website their mission is to "reduce the number of stray animals in Smith County through proactive education and programs designed to prevent the creation and dumping of unwanted pets; to prevent the spread of rabies through vaccination enforcement and other control."

A pet is a lifetime commitment, so before you throw your hat into the ring there are a few questions that you should ask yourself:

Do I have the time, money, and energy to take on a dog or cat at this time?

Am I willing to make a lifetime commitment?

Am I willing to be patient and commit to training while the new dog, puppy, cat or kitten is adjusting to my home?

Is this the right time to bring a new animal into my home?