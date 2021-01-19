Alabama is Getting a 2nd Helping of Buc-ee’s Goodness

In my unscientific poll, I would say that 98% of Texans love Buc-ee's. The other 2%, well, they are presidents of various no fun clubs. Over the last couple of years, Buc-ee's has opened, or will be opening, new locations outside of Texas to the enjoyment of many. Alabama is one of those states and they are about to get their second location.

So yeah, more opportunities to get a brisket sandwich, beef jerky, Beaver Nuggets and fill up at any of over 100 gas pumps is coming to Leeds, Alabama. This particular station will have 120 gas pumps, restrooms you can dine in and, more importantly, bring about 200 full time jobs to the area.

This will be the second location available to stop at in Alabama. The second stop is in Robertsdale, Alabama, East of Mobile. This will make the sixth location announced for Buc-ee's outside of Texas.

Robertsdale, Alabama

Leeds, Alabama

Daytona Beach, Florida

St. Augustine, Florida

Warner Robins, Georgia

Calhoun, Georgia

Buc-ee's started in Lake Jackson, Texas in 1982 and remained mostly along the Texas coast for many years. In 2012, Buc-ee's opened the world's largest convenience store in New Braunfels, Texas. That store measures 68,000 square feet and was named "Best Restroom in America" by Cintas in 2012. There are now 38 locations across Texas, including three in the Dallas - Fort Worth metroplex.

Enjoy your second location, Alabama, full of Beaver Nuggets, brisket sandwiches and some of the best beef jerky anywhere.