Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly and they are requesting help and willing to surrender to reputable rescues," said Nicholas Pet Haven who, along with Angel Paw Advocates and Let Love Live, orchestrated the rescue. Upon arrival, representatives of the non-profit found the dogs and a mother with her puppies stuffed into stacked-up rabbit cages--3 to 4 per cage. The small breed dogs and the mom that were rescued are a variety of Yorkies, Chihuahuas, Miniature Poodles, and others. Thankfully, Nicholas Pet Haven said the animals did have food and water. However, they are still currently undergoing the vetting, grooming, and care process for the dogs. Nicholas Pet Haven said they'd agree to help the couple, but with a task of this size, they are definitely in need of help from caring people all over East Texas. We're happy to hear the couple were willing to allow the dogs to be taken so they may be properly cared for. At the same time, Nicholas Pet Haven needs financial assistance from the public. If you're interested and able to give, reach out to them on their Facebook page to learn more.

One of the things I can't get over? Despite how much these precious animals have been through and the difficult conditions they were in, when you watch the video you can still see how hopeful they seem after all they've been through. They just need to find loving foster and/or forever families.

If you are interested in fostering and/or adopting, we've included the application link below. Now let's take a quick look at some of the photos, posts, and/or videos Nicholas Pet Haven has shared so you can really get a look at the condition in which these dogs were found.

And another one for your perusal here...

And now a few photos of some of the precious fuzzy friends that have been rescued and are currently being lovingly cared for by the good people of Nicholas Pet Haven, Angel Paw Advocates, and Let Love Live:

Interested in adopting? Begin applying right here.

