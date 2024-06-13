As someone who has never had a child in Texas, I do not know how easy or how hard the process of choosing a name for a child can be. I do have a short list of names if I were to finally have a kid with them being somewhat common. For some parents, however, they want to find the most unusual or just downright stupid names to call their kids, i.e. Apple or Blanket. Every year there is a list of trendy names that comes out that every third kid gets named. Pretty soon, you're going to see an influx of kids with some unspellable and unpronounceable names.

The Meaning of My Name Michael

My mom has told me the story of how she got my name, first name Michael, middle name Andrew, a couple of times. She thought of Michael because there was one other kid in a daycare she was working at that was named Michael and she liked it. Also being the God fearing woman that she is, she liked the meaning of Michael, One Who Is Like God. It is also the name of one of God's archangels. Andrew comes from a great-great uncle if I remember correctly.

Personally, I like my name. My name also blends in with so many because it is such a popular name. While attending Lindale ISD, there were two other Michaels in my class alone. My best friend throughout school middle name is Michael. There's the famous Michaels, too, such as Michael Jordan, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Fassbender, Michael Phelps, Michael Jackson and so many more.

Trendy Names

Every year, there seems to be these names that everyone wants to name their kids because they're quote-unquote trendy. I mean, how many Brayden's or Kaley's do you know. Apparently, there's a trend called "Cowboy Names" using names from the popular show Yellowstone or other names like Stetson or Colter. Another trend is having a name end with an "s" like Brooks or Hayes or Collins.

Don't get me started on spelling a name. When did Emily, the common spelling, need to become Emmalee. Or Jason becoming Jaxson, or is that two different names? No one knows.

Unspellable and Unpronounceable Names

Below is a list of unspellable and unpronounceable names that we will start hearing and seeing very soon because they are "trendy." Izalel? I had to look at the spelling of that name while I was typing it, then double check to make sure I got it right. And how do you pronounce it? Iz - a - lel? Izal - el? I - zaul - l? Same for Alitzel. A - lit - zell? No one will ever spell or pronounce these names right.

