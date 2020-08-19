Ben & Jerry’s Launching New Holiday Edible Cookie Dough Flavors

Ever since I discovered there was such a thing as edible cookie dough, my life changed forever. On the one hand, it was a delightful discovery, given how most of us have been shoveling raw cookie dough in our mouths since we were kids, despite the risks. And when companies caught on and decided to give in to our cravings and make raw cookie dough safe to eat as is, many "cookie" lovers have bypassed their ovens completely.

At the same time, for those of us seeking to manage what we're putting into our mouths on a daily basis, it adds quite the extra challenge. Ah, but who cares cuz COOKIE DOUGH. *ahem*

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ben & Jerry's has long been one of my favorite ice cream companies, and I'm not sure I've ever had a flavor I've not at least mildly adored. One of the best parts, of course, is (say it with me) the cookie dough. So now that they're creating edible cookie dough by itself, I'm all the more thrilled.

Happily, they're gifting us two special holiday flavors for the upcoming season. Introducing Ben & Jerry’s seasonal Gingerbread Cookie Dough Chunks and Cinnamon Bun Dough Chunks. The latter is even vegan for those who are inclined as such.

According to their website, you can get these in an 8-ounce bag for between $3.99 to $5.49 each, depending on where you get them. And as aforementioned, you can eat these straight out of the bag or fling some on top of your favorite ice cream--whatever brand you happen to adore the most.

Isn't it nice to have something to look forward to in 2020?