Best of Big D and Bubba: Big D Fanboys over Stryper in the Studio

You've heard Big D and Bubba talk about the Christian rock band Stryper on the show a lot. Both are big fans of the group. You've probably listened and thought "they can't be that good."

Well, Big D and Bubba had the band in the studio with them. Of course they turned into fan boys getting to talk to the group. They are awesome guys who are passionate about spreading the word of God through rock music. A genre that you would think would not praise God.

Still have your doubts? Here's some of their music. Just open your mind for a moment and listen. You'll become a fan.

Good stuff, right? Try this one on.

This is a good one, too.

If you want to find out more about Stryper, just head over to their website, stryper.com and check out their Youtube channel for their music.