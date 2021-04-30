Flashback Friday – Bubba has Big D try Korean Kimchi

Apparently there is a Korean staple that Bubba loves called Kimchi. I, like most of you, have probably never heard of it. But I'm going to say that by the reactions of Big D and Patrick, it's probably an "acquired taste."

Get our free mobile app

I have no idea what Korean Kimchi is so I did a search on Wikipedia and found this description of it:

A staple in Korean cuisine, is a traditional side dish made from salted and fermented vegetables, most commonly napa cabbage and Korean radishes, with a variety of seasonings including chili powder, scallions, garlic, ginger, and jeotgal (salted seafood). There are hundreds of varieties of kimchi made with different vegetables as the main ingredients.

Whatever Bubba had in that jar sure didn't look like the above description.

Yeah, I think I'll pass. As Big D is opening the jar, you can hear a slight pshhh. That's how fermented this stuff is. I don't even need to smell it for real to imagine that it probably smells awful. I'd be like Big D and dry heave a couple of times.

Usually Big D is up for trying something new. After a couple of whiffs, he is out. Patrick is searching the studio for some Febreeze. Bubba is picking up the jar and picking out some kind of slimy vegetable and taking it down like it's a taco.

Bubba, you're a weirdo and this just adds to it. Thanks for sharing but we'll pass.

Listen to Big D and Bubba Monday through Saturday mornings on 101.5 KNUE.