Big D and Bubba Live Rewind Featuring Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is a brand new country artist with a sound all her own. She actually describes her form of country music as "bell-bottom country." "Country with a flare. Fresh but also familiar," Lainey says on her website laineywilson.com. She recently stopped by the Big D and Bubba studio to talk about her debut music and play her debut song for us and also performed a tribute to her musical hero, Dolly Parton.

Lainey Wilson hails from the small town of Baskin, Louisiana, population 300. So yes, she knows all about small time life. Her father is a farmer with his own country music asperations. He introduced Lainey to the music of Glenn Campbell, Hank Williams, Buck Owens and the southern rock of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Her grandfather introduced her to bluegrass by taking her to bluegrass festivals.

Lainey Wilson's debut song is called "Things A Man Oughta Know." It's the perfect song for the country woman you know who can change a tire or handle a shotgun perfectly. A lot of her music features strong female characters. She performed it in the studio for us.

"Things A Man Oughta Know" is on Lainey's debut album called Sayin' What I'm Thinking. It also has a song called "WWDD" or "What Would Dolly Do."

She paid tribute to Dolly while with Big D and Bubba by playing Dolly's "9 to 5." Lainey said she loves playing it live because she loves the song and every audience always knows, and loves, the song.

Pick up Lainey's debut album and enjoy some traditional, but modern, country music.

