Big D and Bubba Live Rewind with New Artist Tenille Arts

New artist Tenille Arts stopped by the Big D and Bubba studio to talk about her debut music and how she got into music in general. Listen to the full interview above to learn more about her.

Tenille Arts hails from Canada, like Shania Twain. She came to Nashville when she was 14 to pursue a career in country music. She talked about singing in the mirror pretending she was Shania. Big D made the comparison that she looks like a young Shania Twain.

Tenille Arts had a project to keep her busy when the pandemic started, bedazzling a guitar. She spent two weeks straight working on the guitar. She found out after the fact that the glue she was using, called E6000, was a glue that's toxic and should only be used in a well ventilated area. She seemed to come out alright, though. Check out the bedazzled guitar on Tenille's Instagram page.

Music was always a part of her life growing up. Her dad was the classic rocker, her mom was country and pop. Tenille says that her mom sends her song ideas everyday. The classic rock side really shows in her cover of Bon Jovi she sang in the studio.

That love of music shows on Tenille's debut album Love Heartbreak and Everything In Between which has the tune "Somebody Like That". Find out more about Tenille Arts at her website tenillearts.com.

