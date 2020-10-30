Big D and Bubba talk to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) on the Hotline

Perfect for Halloween, Robert Englund, better known as Freddy Krueger from Nightmare On Elm Street, joined Big D and Bubba on the hotline to talk about his time as Freddy and having fun on Halloween.

The perfect movies to watch during the haunting month of October are the Wes Craven directed Nightmare on Elm Street movies. It is an eternal debate between Freddy, Jason Voorhees of Friday the 13th and Michael Myers of Halloween of who the best slasher villain is. I think Freddy is the king of the bunch. Debate amongst yourselves.

No surprise, Robert Englund has dressed as Freddy Krueger for Halloween. It was mainly to protect his house from toilet papering kids or other Nightmare on Elm Street overzealous fans. Robert is impressed with the houses that are decorated for Halloween in his neighborhood.

Like a lot of movies, Nightmare on Elm Street was not expected to be the success it turned into. Robert was working on the severely underrated TV show V when he got the chance to play Freddy Krueger.

Nightmare on Elm Street's theme was based off of Gary Wright's song "Dream Weaver". Some other inspiration of the movie came from Cambodian refugees in the U.S. that would wake from a nightmare, then write it down to purge the nightmare of the dream. Some of those refugees would even die in those nightmares. You can definitely see that influence in those movies.

