A Blue Bell Holiday Favorite is Back to Fill Our Freezers
It goes without saying that in East Texas, there is never a bad time for ice cream. It could be an icy evening after dinner and we will crave a bowl or a cone of our favorite flavor. Its just one of those weird quirks we have in East Texas. For the most part, Blue Bell is the number one ice cream brand for Texans. That's why it is always big news when a fan favorite flavor makes a return, especially if it's only available during a certain time of the year.
Holiday Favorite Flavors
Blue Bell has a plethora of flavors that will fill our freezers throughout the holiday season. A couple of flavors that were brought back last year were Eggnog and Peppermint Bark. Those two flavors have been extremely popular since their first release and are wanted back every holiday season. Eggnog is flavored French ice cream with nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl while Peppermint Bark is a mixture of mint ice cream and dark chocolate chunks with peppermint bark pieces mixed in. Let's hope Blue Bell brings those back for this holiday season.
Christmas Cookies is Back
One holiday flavor that is back is Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell made that announcement yesterday, October 19:
Christmas Cookies Start and Taste
Christmas Cookies was introduced in 2017 and has made a return almost every Christmas season since. For those who are new to the flavor, it is a mix of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing swirl. In other words, Christmas in a bowl or a cone.
Go Getcha Some
Its out now for you to pick up for dessert tonight but only in a half gallon. That's okay, though, because its not going to last long at all. Enjoy my friends.
