It goes without saying that in East Texas, there is never a bad time for ice cream. It could be an icy evening after dinner and we will crave a bowl or a cone of our favorite flavor. Its just one of those weird quirks we have in East Texas. For the most part, Blue Bell is the number one ice cream brand for Texans. That's why it is always big news when a fan favorite flavor makes a return, especially if it's only available during a certain time of the year.

Get our free mobile app

Holiday Favorite Flavors

Blue Bell has a plethora of flavors that will fill our freezers throughout the holiday season. A couple of flavors that were brought back last year were Eggnog and Peppermint Bark. Those two flavors have been extremely popular since their first release and are wanted back every holiday season. Eggnog is flavored French ice cream with nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl while Peppermint Bark is a mixture of mint ice cream and dark chocolate chunks with peppermint bark pieces mixed in. Let's hope Blue Bell brings those back for this holiday season.

Christmas Cookies is Back

One holiday flavor that is back is Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell made that announcement yesterday, October 19:

Christmas Cookies Start and Taste

Christmas Cookies was introduced in 2017 and has made a return almost every Christmas season since. For those who are new to the flavor, it is a mix of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing swirl. In other words, Christmas in a bowl or a cone.

Go Getcha Some

Its out now for you to pick up for dessert tonight but only in a half gallon. That's okay, though, because its not going to last long at all. Enjoy my friends.

You Need to Know What These 8 Painted Symbols Mean on a Tree in Texas Most of us are familiar with what purple means when its painted on a fence post or tree, but there are some other painted symbols you need to know about. Gallery Credit: Maria Labanda via unsplash.com

These are the 6 Deadliest Animals in Texas and How to Avoid Them Texas is beautiful. However, there are some dangers that could disturb the viewing of that beauty. Gallery Credit: Getty Images