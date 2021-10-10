Any animal lover will agree: Halloween is so much fun for our human kids, so why not for our dog kids? And the good news about collecting treats for our canine kids? They're much less likely to hound you about giving them ALL the treats at once, no pun intended.

(Actually, not that I'm saying that--that may not be true at all. Some dogs are as serious about their treats as human kids are..

Regardless.

Thanks to the SPCA of East Texas and Bossart Bark Park at 3393 West Grande Blvd. in Tyler, now your furry family can spend an afternoon enjoying the third annual Trunk-or-Treat Fall Festival, coming up October 23, from 1 until 4 p.m.

But don't worry about feeding your dog forbidden foods. There will be plenty of dog-friendly treats on hand. Everything about the event is obviously VERY pet-friendly.

Bring your pet, in costume if you'd like, and escort them around to each of the decorated trunks filled with treats just for them! Trunk or treat time is from 1 until 3 p.m.

From 3 until 4 p.m., there will be a costume contest! (For the pets. ;)) And really, who can ever get tired of seeing an array of Labs and Lhasa Apsos, Retrievers and Pomeranians, Yorkies and Huskys, all dressed in their finest Halloween costumes?

In addition, there will be food vendors for us human-folk, music, and an awesome photo-op! They only ask that your pet be fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered. (For obvious reasons.)

Looking forward to seeing our animal friends (and people friends, too) have a wonderful time!

