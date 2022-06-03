As my co-worker Melz on the MIC said recently, the Texas holy trinity of companies is Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B. While we only have Whataburger in East Texas, we would certainly love a Buc-ee's and/or a H-E-B in the area (yes, Carthage and Lufkin have an H-E-B but apparently those two don't count.) The co-owner of Buc-ee's is a native of Southeast Texas and will be making a huge donation to his alma mater Texas A&M.

Get our free mobile app

Arch "Beaver" Aplin III started Buc-ee's with Don Wasek in 1982 in Clute, Texas. His stations expanded in South Texas and along the Texas coast over the years. In the last 20 plus years, Buc-ee's has expanded in and out of Texas building stores as big as a Walmart with 100 plus gas pumps. The closest Buc-ee's to visit for East Texans right now is in Terrell. Many would love to have one closer with Lindale being rumored heavily to get one.

But we're not here to talk about Buc-ee's rumors, as fun as that is. We're here to talk about the huge donation Arch "Beaver" Aplin III is making to his alma mater Texas A&M. Aplin has pledged $50 million that will used for studies in the hospitality, retail and food product services.

Dubbed "The Aplin Center", it will include an indoor and outdoor recreational space as well as retail and food service stops that students will be able to manage.

This is a Texan taking care of his fellow Texans. Many who will be attending Texas A&M university will benefit from this for many decades.

13 Great Locations to Add a Buc-ee's in East Texas We've put together a wishlist of great locations for a Buc-ee's location in East Texas.

A Quick 9 Pictures of the New 2 Story H-E-B in New Braunfels East Texans feel very deprived of not having a modern H-E-B in the area. That's why this new store in New Braunfels will make fans in the area very jealous.